Hong Kong court rejects appeal in landmark 'Hong Kong 47' subversion case

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on Monday (Feb 23) rejected an appeal by 12 pro‑democracy activists in a landmark national security case on a subversion conspiracy that critics say highlights the China-ruled city's crackdown on dissent in recent years.

The appeal stems from the "Hong Kong 47" democrats case, where many leading pro-democracy activists and politicians were arrested en masse in early 2021, and charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.

Following marathon legal proceedings, most of the democrats were eventually sentenced in late 2024 to between four and 10 years imprisonment, with only two acquittals.

