EV crashes into railing at HK's Kowloon Bay; railing hits taxi and seriously injures elderly pedestrian

An 86-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a freak accident at Hong Kong's Kowloon Bay that saw an electric vehicle crash into a railing and electrical junction box, with the dislodged railing then striking a taxi and the pedestrian.

The accident, which happened at about 11.10am on Tuesday (May 19) outside the Hong Kong Auxiliary Police headquarters on Wang Chiu Road, involved a Maxus multiple-purpose vehicle.

Hong Kong outlet HK01 reported that the vehicle is believed to have lost control and that the woman who was purportedly waiting to cross the road.

The impact of the crash also dislodged the battery unit of a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department mobile CCTV installation affixed to the railing.

Photographs posted on social media show the vehicle bearing the Architectural Services Department's sticker on its driver-side door. Its front bumper, lodged into a traffic light, is badly damaged.

Meanwhile, videos of the aftermath posted on Threads show the dislodged battery unit on fire between the leftmost and middle lanes of the road.

Burning debris flew in several directions, even shooting up about two metres high at one point.

Several police and fire department vehicles were deployed to the scene.

Hong Kong police said the woman sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital in "a serious condition".

They added that a 49-year-old male driver, surnamed Zheng, was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt amid ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com