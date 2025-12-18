Hong Kong cancels New Year's Eve fireworks a month after Tai Po blaze

Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour skyline will miss the usual magnificent display of fireworks this New Year's Eve.

Countdown celebrations will be moved to the pedestrian area on Chater Road in Central, said the Hong Kong Tourism Board in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 17).

"Through this event, the Hong Kong Tourism Board hopes to convey positive energy, care, and blessings of peace to both locals and visitors, and to welcome a hopeful New Year together," it said.

Details and event arrangements will be announced in due course, added the board.

Traditionally, the fireworks show to usher in the New Year takes place over Victoria Harbour.

In 2024, there were four fireworks displays over Victoria Harbour — totalling 12 minutes — in addition to live performances by Hong Kong and international artistes to entertain partygoers.

While officials did not state the reason for scrapping the fireworks, the announcment on Wednesday comes less than a month after the dealy fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Nov 26.

The blaze claimed 160 lives and left thousands of residents displaced.

