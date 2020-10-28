Hong Kong further eases curbs on bars and restaurants, reopens beaches

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and increase the number of people allowed to sit together in bars and restaurants from Friday as the city continues to unwind strict Covid-19 rules put in place in July.

Ms Sophia Chan, the Chinese special administrative region's health secretary, said six people would be allowed to sit together in restaurants, up from four. Bars will be able to seat four people together, up from two.

All dining facilities will be able to stay open until 2am, later than the current midnight closing time.

Ms Chan said public beaches would reopen on Friday with social distancing measures, including masks and bans on large gatherings, still in place.

"The epidemic situation has continued to subside over the past two weeks," Ms Chan told a news briefing. She cautioned that residents needed to remain vigilant to fight the virus, as there are still unknown transmission chains in the community.

The relaxation of measures comes as the Asian financial hub has maintained single digit or no new local cases in recent weeks.

"Globally, there is a worsening epidemic situation that may continue to pose some public health risk to Hong Kong," Ms Chan said.

The government began to relax restrictions on dining, sports facilities and theme parks in September after a mass testing programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases. The programme screened 1.8 million people - almost a quarter of Hong Kong's population.

