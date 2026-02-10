30 evacuated after fire breaks out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1

Some 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1 on Tuesday (Feb 10) afternoon.

According to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, the fire started at about 3pm in an electrical engineering room.

A video posted on social media by Kenji Lam showed firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets directing a hose at gate D212. Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the concourse area.

The fire was put out after about an hour.

Airport officials said they had to close three boarding bridges temporarily during firefighting operations.

There were no injuries reported, the airport authority added.

