Fire breaks out at public housing flat in Hong Kong; over 300 residents evacuated

A fire broke out at a residential unit in east Kowloon on Thursday (Jan 8) evening, forcing more than 300 residents to evacuate.

Hong Kong police said the fire broke out at about 6.55pm in a residential flat at Lam Wai House in Lam Tin Estate.

The force added that 300 residents self-evacuated before the arrival of emergency services.

Videos posted to Threads show a lower floor unit on fire, with flames leaping out of the unit's windows and reaching the air-conditioning compressor of a unit above it.

In the background, the fire alarm can be heard ringing.

Eyewitness YY Lam, who shared two such videos on Threads, said that some explosions were heard, adding in a follow-up post that the fire was put out at about 7.15pm.

Another Threads user, Peach, recounted that her mind went blank when she realised that it wasn't a false alarm.

"I saw a lot of smoke as I stepped out of the unit. I immediately went back into the unit and asked my mother to leave.

"Once downstairs, we looked for my father. It was so emotional when we found him that I broke down. Fortunately, we're all safe," Peach wrote.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

