Hong Kong leader orders independent probe into fire that killed 151

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday (Dec 2) an independent committee would be established to investigate the cause of the city's deadliest fire in decades, including oversight of renovations blamed for the disaster that has claimed 151 lives.

Police have arrested 13 people for suspected manslaughter in a criminal investigation into last week's disaster, and the anti-corruption body has also arrested 12 people in a probe into possible graft. It is unclear if any of those people were arrested on both counts.

Authorities have pointed to substandard plastic mesh and insulation foam used during renovation works at Wang Fuk Court as fuelling a blaze that quickly spread to seven high-rise towers, home to more than 4,000 people.

"In order to avoid similar tragedies again, I will set up a judge-led independent committee to examine the reason behind the cause and rapid spreading (of the fire) and related issues," John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, told a news conference.

Investigators have combed all but two of the seven burnt-out towers, finding bodies of residents in stairwells and on rooftops, trapped as they tried to flee the flames. Around 30 people are still missing.

With pockets of public anger simmering, some groups have called for more transparency and accountability, amid warnings from Beijing and Hong Kong that any attempts to politicise the disaster would be severely punished.

Asked about the detention of a student from one of the groups, and two others who media reported are being investigated for possible sedition, Lee said: "I will not tolerate any crimes, particularly crimes that exploit the tragedy that we are facing now." He did not comment on the specific cases.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have both issued statements criticising the reported arrests.

"Now is the time for the Hong Kong authorities to transparently investigate the causes of the devastating fire... rather than silencing those who ask legitimate questions," Amnesty International said.

China's national security office has warned individuals against using the disaster to "plunge Hong Kong back into the chaos" of 2019, when massive pro-democracy protests challenged Beijing and triggered a political crisis.

"We sternly warn the anti-China disruptors who attempt to 'disrupt Hong Kong through disaster'," the office said in a statement. "No matter what methods you use, you will certainly be held accountable and strictly punished."

Legislative elections due to take place on Sunday will go ahead as planned, Lee said.

Residents warned of fire risks

Residents of Wang Fuk Court were told by authorities last year they faced "relatively low fire risks" after complaining about fire hazards posed by the renovations, the city's Labour Department said.

The residents raised concerns in September 2024, including about the potential flammability of the mesh that contractors used to cover the scaffolding, a department spokesperson said.

Tests on several samples of a green mesh that was wrapped around bamboo scaffolding on the buildings at the time of the blaze did not match fire retardant standards, officials overseeing the investigations told a news conference on Monday.

Contractors working on the renovations used these substandard materials in hard-to-reach areas, effectively hiding them from inspectors, Chief Secretary Eric Chan said.

Foam insulation used by contractors also fanned the flames and fire alarms at the complex were not working properly, officials have said.

Thousands of residents have turned out to pay tribute to the victims, who include at least nine domestic helpers from Indonesia and one from the Philippines. Vigils are also due to take place this week in Tokyo, Taipei and London.

Search moves to worst affected buildings

The remaining buildings being scoured for remains are the worst damaged and the search may take weeks, authorities have said.

Images shared by police showed officers clad in hazmat suits, face masks and helmets, inspecting rooms with blackened walls and furniture reduced to ashes, and wading through water used to douse fires that raged for days.

More than 60 pets, including 34 cats, 12 dogs and seven turtles, perished in the fire, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. More than 200 were rescued.

The apartment blocks were home to more than 4,000 people, according to census data, and those that escaped must now try to get their lives back on track.

Nearly 1,500 people have been moved out of evacuation centres into temporary housing, with a further 945 put up in youth hostels and hotels, authorities said.

With many residents leaving behind belongings as they fled, authorities have offered emergency funds of HK$10,000 (S$1,666) to each household and provided special assistance for issuing new identity cards, passports and marriage certificates.

