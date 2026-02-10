Hong Kong leader says Jimmy Lai's sentence 'deserved' after all the harm committed

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday (Feb 10) media tycoon and democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai deserved the 20-year jail sentence handed down to him by a court this week after all the harm he had done.

Lee was speaking a day after Hong Kong's most vocal China critic, Lai, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in jail on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials.

