Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday (Feb 9) to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law.

Lai had been in custody since Dec 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year.

He was granted a HK$10 million (S$1.72 million) bail by a lower court on Dec 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec 31 for another hearing.

