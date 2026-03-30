Man allegedly uses Kpod, assaults off-duty cop on Hong Kong train

A 39-year-old man was arrested at Wong Tai Sin Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong's Kowloon on Sunday (March 29) for allegedly using an etomidate-laced e-vaporiser and assaulting an off-duty police officer who confronted him.

The incident reportedly took place in a train carriage at about 9am, reported The Standard.

Hong Kong police said the man, surnamed Wong, was approached by an off-duty police officer who identified himself to Wong and asked why he was vaping inside a train carriage.

Wong attempted to flee when the train reached Wong Tai Sin station. He is also alleged to have physically assaulted the off-duty officer who tried to restrain him.

He was later subdued with the assistance of MTR staff.

A video of Wong's arrest posted on social media shows two plainclothes police officers armed with riot shields and four uniformed officers restraining and placing a pair of handcuffs on him.

The 39-year-old appeared breathless and dazed as he sat up against a wall after he was arrested. He also appeared to have sustained lacerations on his right knee.

Hong Kong police said an e-vaporiser and two pods suspected to contain etomidate were seized from the man. They are estimated to have an estimated street value of about HKD560 (S$92).

Wong now faces charges of assaulting a police officer and possession of dangerous drugs.

Under Hong Kong's MTR by‑laws, vaping is prohibited, and offenders may be fined up to HK$5,000 (S$818).

Meanwhile, the offence of assaulting a police officer carries a penalty of up to six months' jail and a fine of up to HK$D5,000.

Those found possessing, smoking, inhaling, ingesting or injecting a dangerous drug may be jailed for up to 7 years and fined up to HKD1,000,000.

Hong Kong has stepped up its laws against vaping. From April 30, anyone found possessing, selling, manufacturing, promoting, or importing alternative smoking products such as e‑vaporisers will face harsher penalties.

[[nid:732421]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.