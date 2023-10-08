Hong Kong mum returns to daughter red packets of 29 years, moving child to tears

A trip back home during the holidays was extra special for one woman in Hong Kong.

She received nearly three decades' worth of red packets that her mother had put aside for her.

Chinese news outlet White Deer Video reported how a woman surnamed Yan follows the practice of passing red packets to her parents every Chinese New Year.

And 29 years later, she received a surprise during China's National Day holiday on Oct 1.

"I almost shed tears when I was opening the red packets for over two hours," Yan said, adding that there was a total of about 70,000 yuan (S$13,000) in them.

"I'm so touched. I didn't expect my mother would keep them until now."

Yan said she wanted to share this story in the hopes of spreading the happiness that she had received.

Netizens had varying opinions in the comments.

One of them said that Yan was lucky that she managed to receive her red packets after all these years.

"My red packets were confiscated immediately," he said, while another said that Yan had a loving mother.

Other netizens felt that keeping the money at home was not the wisest thing to do.

"She should have deposited the money in a bank to accumulate interest," one wrote.

