Hong Kong police arrest father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok

HONG KONG - Hong Kong national security police have arrested the father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok for allegedly dealing with her finances, local media reported on Friday (May 2) in the first use of the city's security law to deal with an absconder's relatives.

Kwok is the executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council and one of 19 overseas activists wanted by the city's national security police. She is accused of colluding with foreign forces and police have offered a bounty of HK$1 million (S$167 million) for her arrest.

Hong Kong's national security law has been criticised by rights groups and several democratic nations for eroding freedoms and quashing dissent in the financial hub. The United States has also strongly condemned the city's ongoing harassment of the family members of pro-democracy activists living overseas.

Police said in a press release on Friday that they had arrested two men aged 35 and 68 on April 30 on suspicion of handling "funds or other financial assets" belonging to Kwok.

Local media cited unnamed sources saying the two men were Kwok's father and brother.

According to a charge sheet seen by Reuters, 68-year-old Kwok Yin-sang, identified as Anna Kwok's father by Hong Kong media, was charged under the security law on Friday morning for attempting to deal with the finances.

The document said he had been trying to deal with Kwok's life and personal accident insurance policy which could be used to obtain funds.

Local media reported that he was denied bail by designated national security judge Victor So at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, while the younger man has been released on bail pending further investigation. The case was adjourned to June 13.

A lawyer for Kwok's relatives could not be reached for comment.

Police warned the public that handling an absconder's funds was a serious offence punishable by a maximum of seven years in jail.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the security law has restored the stability necessary for preserving Hong Kong's economic success.

[[nid:637297]]