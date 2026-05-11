Hong Kong police detain 2 truck drivers after video showing them driving dangerously in tunnel goes viral

Two heavy vehicle drivers, aged 48 and 51, were detained by Hong Kong police on Sunday (May 10) after dashcam footage showing the duo driving dangerously down Central Kowloon Bypass tunnel on Friday evening went viral.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted by Facebook user Fion Kwok show a prime mover and a truck blaring horns and flashing their headlights at each other.

They are also seen crossing double white line lane markings while trying to get ahead of each other.

Moments after the duo goes ahead of the dashcam car, the truck is seen swerving towards its right to prevent the prime mover from overtaking it. This manoeuvre nearly resulted in the latter hitting the tunnel's walls.

At a press conference on Sunday, Superintendent (Supt) Ip Chi Kuen of the Kowloon West traffic unit said the two drivers' actions posed a danger to other road users.

Supt Ip added that the 48-year-old truck driver is a Pakistani, while the 51-year-old male driver of the prime mover is a Hongkonger.

The incident allegedly happened after the truck driver allegedly hit the wing mirror of the prime mover.

Both drivers have been detained for further investigations and their vehicles impounded.

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editor@asiaone.com