HK cop dies after allegedly shooting herself in the head at police station

A 23-year-old female police inspector was found dead at a police station in Hong Kong’s Kwun Tong on Wednesday (Feb 25) morning.

In a press release the same morning, Hong Kong police (HKP) said the incident happened at about 7.45am at the weapon loading and unloading area of Kwun Tong police station.

The officer was discovered by colleagues, who found her unresponsive with no signs of breathing or pulse, reported Hong Kong's The Standard.

According to HKP, the officer was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police force also expressed their sorrow and regret over her death, and committed to providing “timely assistance” to her family members.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officer had committed suicide.

Police investigations are ongoing.

