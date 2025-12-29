Off-duty Hong Kong cop, 34, arrested after Porsche hits father-son pair on footpath

A 34-year-old Hong Kong police officer has been arrested after the Porsche he was driving crashed into a railing in Yuen Long, injuring two pedestrians, including one seriously.

Hong Kong media reported that the accident happened on Saturday (Dec 27) at around 2.45pm, along On Lok Road.

The police officer, who was reportedly off-duty at the time of the accident, allegedly lost control of his vehicle, hit the railings, mounted the pavement and struck a 70-year-old man and his 34-year-old son.

Reports said that the elderly man suffered a head injury and was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

His son suffered abrasions on his hand and left knee.

The driver is currently being investigated for suspected dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

