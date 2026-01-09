Visiting Hong Kong? Belt up on public transport or get fined

If you are visiting Hong Kong after Jan 24, take note of this new transport regulation or you may risk getting fined.

On Thursday (Jan 8), Hong Kong authorities reminded public transport users that all seated passengers are required to wear seat belt on public and private bus services, starting from Jan 25.

The Transport Department said in a statement: "Under new rules, all passenger seats on public and private buses, all rear passenger seats on private light buses and goods vehicles, and all driver seats and passenger seats on special purpose vehicles must be equipped with seat belts if the vehicles are first registered on, or after Jan 25.

"Drivers and passengers occupying seats of these types of vehicles, whether newly registered or not, will be required to wear seat belts if they are provided."

Once the new rules kick in, tour guides would no longer be able to stand at the front of buses and must be seated with seat belts on.

School bus attendants, also known as "nannies", are also required to ensure that schoolchildren are buckled up.

Meanwhile, the city's franchised bus operators — Citybus, Kowloon Motor Bus, Long Win Bus and New Lantao Bus — have also strengthened publicity and broadcast inside their buses and at bus stops to inform passengers of the new requirement.

Airport shuttles and minibuses were also observed to have installed seat belt reminder monitoring systems.

Passengers who fail to buckle up may be fined up to HK$5,000 (S$825) and jailed for up to three months.

