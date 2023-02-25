Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi's headless, dismembered body found in village house

HONG KONG — Less than two weeks ago, Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi was on the cover of fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine L'Officiel Monaco, looking glamorous in a nude-coloured gown.

By Tuesday (Feb 21), the 28-year-old model had been reported missing. And on Friday, her headless body was found in a village house in Tai Po, a suburb in Hong Kong.

Parts of her dismembered body were cooked, with some kept in the refrigerator, reported South China Morning Post.

The Standard reported that Choi was believed to be last seen in Fo Chun Road in Tai Po.

Hong Kong police have arrested the parents and brother of Choi's ex-husband on Thursday. They are still searching for her ex-husband, surnamed Kwong.

Her murder is believed to be linked to a dispute over HK$100 million (S$17 million), according to local media reports.

Choi has two children with her ex-husband. In 2016, she married her current husband, the son of the founder of Tam Jai International, a restaurant chain with outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Japan.

Hailed as a "style icon" in the recent issue of L'Officiel Monaco, Choi has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. She was frequently seen mingling with celebrities, and had attended haute couture shows during Paris Fashion Week.

