Hong Kong woman, 73, arrested for allegedly killing husband after taking sleeping pills together

Hong Kong police arrested a 73-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband after they attempted suicide together by taking sleeping pills.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Thursday (Jan 22) at the Rama Grand Hotel along Austin Avenue.

In a statement on Friday (Jan 23), the police said they received a report from a hotel staff member that a man and woman were found collapsed inside a room.

They found the 77-year-old man unconscious with injuries to his neck and hand and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

His wife was rushed to the same hospital in a semi-conscious state.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had allegedly attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills in the hotel room. The woman is suspected of murdering her husband afterwards.

Hong Kong news outlet The Standard reported that the couple wrote two suicide notes saying that they suffered from chronic conditions.

The police seized a 23cm-long fruit knife and a table knife believed to be used in the alleged murder.

A post-mortem will be conducted on the victim, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

