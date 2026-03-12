Disqualified driver arrested after multi-vehicle pile-up on Tsing Ma bridge leaves 10 injured

A man who drove while under disqualification was arrested after a collision involving 10 vehicles on Thursday (March 12) morning left 10 people injured.

The accident, involving nine cars and one light goods vehicle, happened at about 8.30am on the airport-bound lanes of Tsing Ma Bridge in Hong Kong's New Territories.

Photos and video footage of the aftermath show several badly damaged cars. A dark-coloured BMW was seen lying on its side, while a white Subaru compact crossover was seen atop a taxi.

Debris was seen strewn across at least two of the three lanes, with luggage among items seen on the road.

The accident, which resulted in two of three lanes blocked, caused a tailback to Tsing Yi Bridge.

The affected lanes were eventually reopened at around 11.40am.

Hong Kong police said they arrested the male driver of a car who allegedly drove while under disqualification.

A total of 10 victims with minor injuries were conveyed to North Launtau Hospital in Tung Chung for treatment.

