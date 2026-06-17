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Hong Kong police arrest van driver who crashed into taxi, killing 2 passengers

Dashcam footage shows the cab flipping over at least six times before landing upright, while the two passengers were tossed out of the vehicle
Hong Kong police arrest van driver who crashed into taxi, killing 2 passengers
Two taxi passengers were killed in the accident after they were tossed out of the vehicle when the taxi flipped over several times.
PHOTO: Hong Kong Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2026 11:53 AMBYSean Ler

Two taxi passengers died after an accident between a light goods vehicle and a taxi on Hong Kong's Tsing Sha Highway on Tuesday (June 16) night.

The incident happened at about 10pm along the eastbound carriageway of the highway towards Kowloon.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows the taxi travelling on the leftmost lane when the van on its right lost control on the wet road and crashed into the vehicle.

The impact sent the cab crashing into the roadside barrier before it flipped over at least six times and landed upright. 

Meanwhile, the van overturned on its side and continued skidding for a distance before stopping.

The two taxi passengers, a 38-year-old off-duty firefighter and his 35-year-old wife, were flung onto the road where they were seen lying motionless. 

The footage also shows debris, including a suitcase, scattered across the highway, with the taxi badly damaged.

Authorities say the 30-year-old cab driver suffered minor injuries and was conveyed to hospital for treatment, while the van driver was not hurt. 

The 44-year-old van driver has been arrested for driving dangerously causing death amid ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Hong KongAccidents - TrafficTaxivehiclesdeathpolice
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