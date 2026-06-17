Hong Kong police arrest van driver who crashed into taxi, killing 2 passengers

Two taxi passengers died after an accident between a light goods vehicle and a taxi on Hong Kong's Tsing Sha Highway on Tuesday (June 16) night.

The incident happened at about 10pm along the eastbound carriageway of the highway towards Kowloon.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows the taxi travelling on the leftmost lane when the van on its right lost control on the wet road and crashed into the vehicle.

The impact sent the cab crashing into the roadside barrier before it flipped over at least six times and landed upright.

Meanwhile, the van overturned on its side and continued skidding for a distance before stopping.

The two taxi passengers, a 38-year-old off-duty firefighter and his 35-year-old wife, were flung onto the road where they were seen lying motionless.

The footage also shows debris, including a suitcase, scattered across the highway, with the taxi badly damaged.

Authorities say the 30-year-old cab driver suffered minor injuries and was conveyed to hospital for treatment, while the van driver was not hurt.

The 44-year-old van driver has been arrested for driving dangerously causing death amid ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com