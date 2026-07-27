Saw-wielding man chases son through Hong Kong mall after family dispute, both arrested

It seems Typhoon Noul wasn't the only thing wrecking havoc in southern China over the weekend.

A 78-year-old man and his 52-year-old son were arrested on Sunday (July 26) after the older man was seen wielding a 40cm-long saw at Maritime Square in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong a day earlier.

Police said in a statement that they mounted an arrest operation at a public housing estate in Tsing Yi on Sunday afternoon.

The duo were arrested for fighting in a public place and the 78-year-old is also being investigated for possession of an offensive weapon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair had an argument over a family matter.

During the altercation, the older man allegedly took out a saw and chased his son through the mall.

Hong Kong media, citing unnamed sources, reported that the younger man has a history of mental health issues.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:741139]]

editor@asiaone.com