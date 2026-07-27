Saw-wielding man chases son through Hong Kong mall after family dispute, both arrested

It seems Typhoon Noul wasn't the only thing wrecking havoc in southern China over the weekend.
A 78-year-old man and his 52-year-old son were arrested on Sunday (July 26) after the older man was seen wielding a 40cm-long saw at Maritime Square in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong a day earlier.
Police said in a statement that they mounted an arrest operation at a public housing estate in Tsing Yi on Sunday afternoon.
The duo were arrested for fighting in a public place and the 78-year-old is also being investigated for possession of an offensive weapon.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair had an argument over a family matter.
During the altercation, the older man allegedly took out a saw and chased his son through the mall.
Hong Kong media, citing unnamed sources, reported that the younger man has a history of mental health issues.
Police investigations are ongoing.
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