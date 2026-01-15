china

Hong Kong police shoot and kill man wielding knife in Tuen Mun

CCTV footage show him attempting to grab a woman as hostage before police fire two shots
Hong Kong police shoot and kill man wielding knife in Tuen Mun
Hong Kong police shot a knife-wielding man in Tuen Men on Thursday (Jan 15) evening.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 15, 2026 2:26 PMUPDATED53 minutes agoBYSean Ler

Hong Kong police opened fire to subdue a knife-wielding man in Tuen Mun on Thursday (Jan 15) at about 7.15pm at Tuen Mun Town Plaza. 

Videos posted online, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, show the man holding what appears to be a knife on a sidewalk before entering the mall. People are then seen rushing out of the mall.

@asiaone A man seen wielding a knife along Hong Kong's Tuen Shun Street in Tuen Mun was shot by police on Thursday (Jan 15) evening. #news #HongKongNews #Police #Shooting ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

The man, dressed in a white top and carrying a dark coloured bag, is then seen trying to grab a fleeing woman. 

He has since been identified as a 34-year-old Vietnamese holding a Hong Kong identity card. 

Three police officers, including a plainclothes officer, were seen with two riot shields. They had their weapons drawn.

An officer responding to the incident opened fire, with two shots audible in the videos circulating on social media.

The man is seen writhing in pain before collapsing to his side.

Scene breakdown of CCTV footage showing the moments leading up to Hong Kong police shooting the suspect.

Hong Kong media outlets reported that the man was taken to hospital unconscious where he later died of his injuries. 

[[nid:728210]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Hong KongpoliceShooting
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.