Hong Kong police shoot and kill man wielding knife in Tuen Mun

Hong Kong police opened fire to subdue a knife-wielding man in Tuen Mun on Thursday (Jan 15) at about 7.15pm at Tuen Mun Town Plaza.

Videos posted online, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, show the man holding what appears to be a knife on a sidewalk before entering the mall. People are then seen rushing out of the mall.

The man, dressed in a white top and carrying a dark coloured bag, is then seen trying to grab a fleeing woman.

He has since been identified as a 34-year-old Vietnamese holding a Hong Kong identity card.

Three police officers, including a plainclothes officer, were seen with two riot shields. They had their weapons drawn.

An officer responding to the incident opened fire, with two shots audible in the videos circulating on social media.

The man is seen writhing in pain before collapsing to his side.

Hong Kong media outlets reported that the man was taken to hospital unconscious where he later died of his injuries.

