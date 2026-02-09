Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to total of 20 years in national security trial

HONG KONG — Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday (Feb 9) to a total of 20 years in jail on three charges comprising two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

The trial has been the financial hub's most high-profile national security case.

The sentence comes after a legal saga spanning almost five years. Lai, the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was convicted on Dec 15 on all three counts. He was first arrested in August 2020.

