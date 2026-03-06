Wild boar attacks woman in Hong Kong's New Territories, falls to death after villagers drive it away with sticks

A wild boar fell to its death after attacking a female hiker in Hong Kong's New Territories on Friday (March 6) morning.

The incident reportedly took place just before noon, near a public restroom along Tin Chau Road in Tseung Kwan O.

Hong Kong media outlet The Standard reported that the wild boar attacked the woman, 57, when she was walking past the area.

The woman began screaming in pain after the animal bit her leg, alerting nearby villagers who rushed out with sticks to drive the boar away.

As the boar let go of its bite, the woman lost her balance and rolled down a slope.

The boar later died after tumbling down a staircase of about 30 steps.

A photograph of the scene showed the wild boar lying motionless at the foot of the stairs.

The woman was taken conscious to hospital for follow-up treatment.

