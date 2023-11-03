How to cook an alligator: China vlogger under fire for skinning, gutting and cooking 90kg reptile

Ever wondered how an alligator got from farm to table?

One food vlogger in Chongqing, China had the answer, as she filmed the process of preparing and cooking a 90kg alligator and posted the video on Chinese social media platforms Douyin and Weibo on Oct 22.

The video showed the vlogger, known as Chef Xiao He, washing, skinning and gutting the dead reptile, before using different parts to cook various dishes such as braised claws and alligator soup — even making gelatin and lip balm with alligator oil.

With over 3.6 million followers, the woman is well-known for cooking exotic dishes, and some of her previous videos featured a cow's head, an ostrich and large-sized seafood.

However, the video caused a stir and sparked online anger as netizens raised concerns over the issue of animal cruelty.

Many deemed the butchering of the alligator as gratuitous acts aimed at gaining attention and followers, reported China Daily.

"Don't do this just to attract traffic," a netizen wrote.

Questioned another: "Isn't this a video of animal cruelty and killing? How can this be posted?"

But Chef Xiao He came forward to defend her actions, stating that the alligator in the video was bred for the leather industry.

"These alligators are raised specially for the leather and handbag companies. This is their mission. Would you say no to a Hermes alligator bag? We should be more rational," she wrote.

