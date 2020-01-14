Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China

BEIJING - An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus - jutting into the air - sank halfway into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child.

The incident, outside a hospital, also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

Search and rescue work was underway and the cause of the accident was under investigation, the state-run CCTV broadcaster said.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, CCTV said, adding 16 people had been taken to hospital.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country's rapid pace of development.

In 2016, at least three people fell into a huge sinkhole in central Henan province, which swallowed a section of road and passersby.

An initial investigation showed the collapse might have been caused by water pipes buried under the road breaking up due to the rain.

#China A bus fell into a suddenly developed sinkhole when passengers were boarding the bus at the bus stop.



Explosions and fire are visible from the sinkhole.



This happened in Xining, Qinghai Province; some sources suggest 13 were injured and 2 are still missing. pic.twitter.com/ieB1TdnfvX — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 13, 2020

In 2013, five people died when a 10m wide sinkhole opened up at the gates of an industrial estate in Shenzhen.