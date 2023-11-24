Is that hygienic? Butcher in China gets flak for deboning lamb with his mouth

A butcher in Anhui, China, recently sparked an online debate after he was seen deboning raw meat using his mouth.

Video clips of the man showcasing his 'technique' surfaced on social media on Nov 14, resulting in an outcry among Chinese netizens who were concerned about food hygiene.

In the clip, the man can be seen grabbing the lamb rib with both hands to expose the bone. He then used his mouth to rip the bone out of the flesh.

The butcher claimed that his method of deboning meat was a "decades-old technique", and it was faster than using a knife, reported the South China Morning Post.

He added that butchers who were skilled in the deboning technique would not leave traces of saliva on the meat.

However, netizens refuted his claims, saying that bacteria in the raw meat could potentially harm the butcher.

“Parasites in raw meat are a life-threatening risk for the person who debones meat with their mouth. This might be the first time I have worried more about the merchant than myself,” a Weibo user commented.

"Saying it is a tradition doesn’t make what he did less disgusting," wrote another.

Following the controversial video, local authorities conducted an investigation at the butcher's shop, reported Chinese media.

After looking into the matter, they confirmed that the video was a publicity stunt to attract followers online.

“This is not an ancient technique. No one has deboned raw lamb ribs with their mouth before," said the authorities.

The video posted has since been deleted, and the butcher "promised not to post such videos again".

