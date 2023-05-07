I can't sleep well, says man after a corpse was found under his Tibet hotel bed

Bodies are commonly buried six feet under – but how would you feel if one was found right under the bed you had been sleeping on?

This was what happened to a traveller in Tibet when he noticed a "strong" smell after checking into his hotel room on April 21, reported South China Morning Post.

The traveller, identified with the pseudonym Zhang, was staying at the Guzang Shuhua Inn in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, but didn't think much of the odour at first.

He returned to the room after dinner and the smell became "unbearably pungent". Zhang then demanded to move to a different room.

Zhang, who hails from Shanghai, was then informed by authorities later that evening that a body had been found under the hotel bed. Before this, he had napped for three hours on the same bed.

"That’s when I found out there was a murder in this hotel, and the deceased had been lying under the bed for several days," Zhang told Shangyou News.

According to Zhang, the police took a statement as well as a DNA sample from him and revealed that they arrested a suspect involved in the case.

Zhang then left a post on a Chinese hotel review website, saying that a body had been found under his bed.

After his review went viral on mainland social media, Guzang Shuhua Inn staff told a local news outlet, Hongxing News, that it was "false information".

However, their claims were quickly proven wrong after a video clip of the suspect's arrest went viral on Weibo the following day.

The police later confirmed that a suspect linked to the body found in the Tibet hotel was apprehended on a train bound for Gansu province on April 21.

A screenshot from the viral video of the suspect getting arrested on a train bound from Tibet to Lanzhou.

PHOTO: Lanzhou Railway Public Security Department ​​

Hongxing News also reported that staff said the hotel was subsequently closed for "renovation", quoting a police station near the inn as corroborating their claim.

When contacted by South China Morning Post, the hotel guest, who revealed that his surname was actually Sun, said that the incident has affected his life and work.

"Every night, I can’t sleep well. If there is any sound I wake up very easily," Sun said.

The man also said that the hotel has not contacted him ever since both his review and the video went viral on Weibo.

"I hope the hotel will give me a statement. If it continues [to stay silent], I will definitely take legal action," he told the publication.

The corpse has not been identified, and the motive of the crime remains unknown.

