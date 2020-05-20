'I cried for 3 days, now it's your turn': Woman in China sends 1,000kg of onions to cheating ex's home

Warning: Tearjerker ahead.

A woman in China ordered 1,000kg of onions to be delivered to her ex-boyfriend with a note that read: "I cried for three days, now it's your turn".

The woman, surnamed Zhao, told reporters she found out that he had been cheating on her after taking a look at his mobile phone. After breaking up, Zhao said she was utterly miserable and cried for days whereas "he continued to enjoy life without a trace of sadness or remorse."

Finding this unfair, she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine — in this case, bucketloads of tears — via a tonne of onions dumped right at his doorstep in Shandong on May 16.

"I cried for three days, now it's your turn." PHOTO: Weibo/Sina News

Well, it turned out that Zhao's ex-boyfriend didn't just not cry, he even resold the onions for more than 1,000 yuan (S$200). Talk about turning the tide.

Despite this, she did almost make someone cry. The delivery man looked like he was on the brink of tears as he stared at the mountain of onions in his truck when he arrived at the destination.

The poor man said in a local interview that he had to make nearly 50 trips for at least five hours to move all the produce from his truck to Zhao's ex-boyfriend's house.

