'I feel very bored at home': Dishwasher in China goes to work in Bentley

A dishwasher in China has found fame on Chinese social media after she was spotted turning up for work in a luxury car.

The woman, who is from Chengdu, Sichuan province, is seen being dropped off at a hotel in a black Bentley wearing an apron and rubber boots.

The footage, which was posted on Weibo on April 4, has since garnered over 8.4 million views. The video’s description states that her daughter sends her to and from work daily.

The woman, who looks to be in her 60s, is dressed in a striped pink shirt and long black slacks. Her hair is put up in a bun and she smiles as she gets out of the car.

The clip is captioned: “What she lacks is not money, but things to do to fill her time.”

According to local news outlet China Times, she is wealthy but chooses to pass her time washing dishes.

She said: “I feel very bored at home and my body feels uncomfortable if I don’t wash dishes for a day.”

Her daughter said she cannot stop her mother from going to work so she supports her with car transport.

Some netizens praised the woman for staying active and spending her time meaningfully. Others expressed envy, with one user saying: “When you are not short of money, you can be happy in whatever you do.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.