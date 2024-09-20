'I wanted to die': Girl in China stabbed by classmate with needle 200 times

A boarding school student in China was severely bullied by a male classmate, who stabbed her with the needle of a sewing awl over 200 times and forced her to eat paper and pencil lead.

An awl is a tool used to puncture holes in various materials.

The Primary Six girl was also blackmailed and socially isolated at the school in Shandong, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In a video clip circulating on Chinese social media, the victim said that the needle, measuring about 7cm to 8cm long, was "almost entirely" inserted into her thigh and arms, causing muscle injury.

"I wanted to die," she cried. "It was extremely painful. I really don't know what I've done wrong."

Photos uploaded online show multiple scars on her leg and numerous pinprick holes poked through a school uniform.

The girl's mother claimed the boy had told his classmates that his father was "the principal's friend".

When the girl informed her teacher about the bullying, she was allegedly told to visit the clinic for injuries and "not to provoke others", according to SCMP.

A discussion into the matter involving 14 participants, including school officials, a lawyer and a local police officer in August saw eight participants voting that it "did not meet the standards of school bullying", reported Changcheng New Media.

The case has sparked outrage online, with netizens questioning how the boy's actions do not constitute school bullying.

"This is not a case school bullying, it's a crime of intentional injury," said a Weibo user.

"The school is the biggest perpetrator," commented another.

