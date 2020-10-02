I'm not reckless: China courier braves coronavirus to keep city supplied

A staff member wearing a face mask sprays store JD.com's 7Fresh chain with disinfectant before opening, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, China, February 8, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Guo Qiang, a deliveryman, knows his family is worried that he's returned to work during the coronavirus epidemic.

The 29-year-old went back to his hometown in central China's Henan province for the Lunar New Year, a once-a-year chance that many in China have to visit their families. When news broke about the fast-spreading coronavirus, he volunteered to return to Beijing.

"I'm not a reckless person," he told Reuters, as he loaded his electric bicycle with groceries and checked the list of addresses in Beijing he was supposed to deliver them to.

"But how can I say it. It's for my work, for my life, and I want to contribute to the society to realise a little self-value."

Guo, who delivers goods for Dada-JD Daojia, an online grocery and delivery arm of JD.com, is one of thousands of workers that are keeping Chinese residents supplied as they isolate themselves at home. The authorities have ordered people to stay indoors and away from crowded, public areas.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan city in central Hebei province in December, has killed more than 800 people and infected over 37,000 in China.

Many migrant workers like Guo had already made the long trek home to see their families, but companies recalled workers, urging them to serve their communities and offering to triple their salaries.

To assuage the anxieties felt by customers, firms such as Yum China's fried chicken chain KFC, Alibaba Holdings' Ele.me, Meituan Dianping and JD.com have rolled out no-touching "contactless delivery," and some meal deliveries come with notes detailing the temperature readings of the workers who prepared and delivered the food.

"I have to say I'm indeed worried," said Guo, when asked about how he felt about his own safety.

"Sometimes I'm nervous even if I have a little cough. That's why I have a thermometer at home and, sometimes when I come back, I'll check my body temperature."

While the coronavirus outbreak has hit sectors such as hospitality and tourism hard, it has shored up demand for mobile and online firms, such as short video apps and games as well as for meal and grocery delivery firms.

Most of those staying at home have been focused on buying the essentials. JD.com said the sales of vegetables, eggs and rice by its supermarket chain 7Fresh each surged on average by about 300 per cent during this period compared with last year's Spring Festival.

China will sputter towards normal on Monday after holiday extensions authorities made to the Lunar New Year holiday end, but many shops are expected to still remain shut with workers being asked to work from home. Huge Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, currently look like ghost towns.

Guo says that he feels the echoes of the city's empty streets on his long drives.

"It really feels like a deserted city. It is completely different from the look of a usual Beijing," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
china coronavirus Wuhan virus Food delivery services Food and Beverage sector

TRENDING

Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES