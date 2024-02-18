Influencer films indecent video involving utensils at Haidilao outlet in China, restaurant calls cops

An online streamer in China had the cops called on her after she dined at a Haidilao outlet in Guangzhou, but not for reasons one might expect.

According to media outlets, the influencer named Angel had booked a private room on Friday (Feb 16) at an outlet belonging to the popular hotpot chain.

She soon stripped for the camera and filmed an erotic video, ETToday reported.

Images captured from the video showed the influencer wearing a red du dou or traditional Chinese undergarment and sitting in a chair with her legs splayed.

In one sequence from the clip, Angel is seen picking up a piece of dragonfruit with a pair of chopsticks before performing a suggestive act with the utensils, ETToday reported.

According to a report by Time Video, angry netizens flocked to the outlet's social media page with complaints following the release of the clip.

Wrote one commenter: "You let the woman take unsightly videos in your restaurant... How can us customers dine with confidence at your restaurant in future?"

A spokesperson for the restaurant subsequently stated that the restaurant "does not condone such indecent acts in public" and that they have since reported the matter to the police.

The spokesperson assured members of the public that restaurant continues to adhere to strict disinfection procedures "to ensure customers' health and safety".

Chinese media outlets reported that Angel now faces the possibility of her social media accounts being closed. She could also be made to pay compensation or suffer more severe repercussions for her act.

