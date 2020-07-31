Joshua Wong says his disqualification from Hong Kong poll 'invalid and ridiculous'

HONG KONG - Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Friday (July 31) the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature were "invalid and ridiculous."

Wong said in a statement Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".

On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, including Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.