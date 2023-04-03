'Just let her go': Lovesick man in China spends rainy night on his knees outside ex-girlfriend's workplace

Jilted after a break up, this man in China went to extreme lengths in an attempt to win back the love he had lost.

In a Sina Weibo video shared by Jiu Pai News on March 29, the man from Sichuan Province was seen kneeling outside his ex-girlfriend's workplace with a bouquet of roses.

The 30-second clip showed several concerned passers-by urging the man to give up. But even in the pouring rain, he remained undeterred.

When the police got involved, the man reportedly told them: "Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone."

Speaking to Chinese media outlet Jiu Pai News, an eyewitness, surnamed Li, shared that the man only "reluctantly" ended his plea for love at 10am the next day.

That's more than 20 hours of kneeling on the same spot.

Describing how the man left when it became too cold, Li said: "What he did was so unnecessary.

"His ex-girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face."

The video has since garnered more than six million views.

In the comments, several netizens felt that the man's actions were a massive "red flag".

"Stay away from him," a netizen said in Chinese.

"From this video, I understand why the ex-girlfriend had left him," another said.

A netizen felt that the man should not have cast aside his dignity for love.

"Why humiliate yourself? Just let her go," he said.

