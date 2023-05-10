Kindergarten teacher to livestreamer: Woman in China changes career after earning 10 years' salary in 1 livestream

A kindergarten teacher in China quit her job, after finding a more profitable career as a livestreamer.

The woman from Wuhan, surnamed Huang, initially uploaded videos of herself singing nursery rhymes on Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin.

To her surprise, the clip made waves on the internet, and racked up over 100 million views, reported Oriental Daily last Friday (May 5).

With netizens praising her looks and engaging teaching methods, Huang soon gained 4.3 million followers online, who shared and reposted her videos.

Some of her fans also started asking if she could do a livestream.

Egged on, Huang agreed to do so.

To the teacher's surprise, fans flooded her with gifts during her first video broadcast, causing her to shed tears of joy.

"I'm ecstatic, I livestreamed for a day and managed to earn 10 years [of my] salary, thank you, everyone," said Huang.

During her first livestream, Huang reportedly earned between 400,000 to 500,000 yuan (S$76,600 to S$95,800).

According to Oriental Daily, her monthly salary as a teacher was 3,000 yuan.

Huang subsequently resigned from her job and became a full-time livestreamer.

Within her first three sessions, she managed to earn 2 million yuan.

Huang has also since signed a contract with an influencer management agency.

