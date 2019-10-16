This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today

"Chicken egg's little brother."
PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Ordering food is a daunting task as is, having to do so in a foreign language makes it seem paramount to climbing Mount Everest with nothing on your back.

But as long as you're not the unfortunate chap that has to take one for the team, other people's miserable yet hilarious attempts at communication can make you feel like you're watching a stand-up comedy.

A 10-second video clip of a Korean guy attempting to order food in a hotpot restaurant using Mandarin was uploaded on China's alternative to Tiktok, Douyin, where it went viral and left thousands of netizens in fits of giggles.

In the clip, the man can be heard trying to order "beansprout's mushroom" and "chicken egg's little brother", much to the confusion of his dining partner and the waiter alike. Only after much gesturing and hesitation did the waiter understand his requests.

By "beansprout's mushroom", he meant enoki mushrooms, while the "chicken egg's little brother" meant a quail's egg.

As the waiter walked away, the man turned back to the camera exclaiming: "He understood me! He actually understood me! Dude's got a smart brain!"

The video had gotten over 415,000 likes at the time of writing.

"Waiter: To think just ordering dishes would turn into a game of Guess the Word." PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
"I want to know who is chicken egg's big brother now."
"Duck egg? Goose egg? Ostrich egg?"
"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA" PHOTOS: Screengrab/Douyin

Pear Video identified the man as Shin, a Korean international student who came to China three years ago. He said in their interview that he had only started learning the Chinese language then, therefore certain words, such as quail eggs, were still too hard for him to remember.

"The more I learn (the language), the harder it gets."

Shin hadn't expected to receive such a huge reaction to his video. He, along with another friend, would regularly upload vlogs about their experience in China on Weibo and the short clip was only meant to be a teaser.

Both he and his friend had not been able to resist the allure of Chongqing-style hotpot, which happened to be more expensive where they were based in Suzhou, therefore the two decided to film a short vlog of their virgin hotpot experience.

Shin only found out his video had gone viral the next day when his friend sent him a message.

You can watch the full vlog here.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
china viral Students Steamboat & Hotpot

TRENDING

Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens

SERVICES