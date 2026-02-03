'China's loneliest rider': Sole deliveryman in remote county in Tibet completes 200 orders daily

A 24-year-old delivery man completes up to 200 orders a day as the only full-time delivery rider in the Tibet region of southwestern China.

Dubbed as "China's loneliest rider", 24-year-old Huang Kaihong (transliteration) works in Medog, a county of Nyingchi city, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In an interview with delivery platform Taobao Shangou posted on Douyin, Huang said that he was born in Sichuan, a province in southwestern China, and had always been captivated by Tibet's landscape.

In August 2024, Alibaba's Taobao Shangou, formerly known as Ele.me, was introduced to Medog.

Huang was introduced by a friend and subsequently became the county's sole full-time delivery rider.

Huang shared that in six months, he visited more than 300 local businesses to promote the food delivery service and helped set up menus on the platform.

He added that most of the businesses were already familiar with the service and open to the idea, with close to 80 stalls signing up.

As the sole delivery rider, Huang spends a significant amount of time and money to maintain his motorcycle.

The rainy season and mountainous terrain also result in slippery roads and Huang even ripped his pants once after a fall, he said.

Huang admitted that while he was initially excited to work, he quickly realised it was not as easy as he thought, especially since he wasn't familiar with the area and struggled to communicate with locals.

He added that he delivers up to 200 orders a day on average.

Local businesses have also been reaping the benefits of Taobao Shangou since its introduction.

A female merchant said in the video that their daily sales increased by 30 to 40 per cent, delightfully adding that she receives order notifications even early in the morning.

In his free time, Huang said he likes to ride his motorcycle to scenic spots, such as mountain tops and waterfalls.

"I enjoy the wind on the road and the money I earn from each order keeps me grounded," he said.

"If you ask me whether I'm lonely, I would say I've grown accustomed to it, I was born like this."

When he has earned enough money, Huang said that he plans to settle in Dali in Yunan province of southwestern China, reported SCMP.

