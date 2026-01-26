'My husband and I were lonely': 59-year-old Chinese woman gives birth to second child after IVF

After their adult daughter married and moved away, a couple in China found themselves grappling with empty nest syndrome.

Their feeling of loneliness is now a thing of the past as they welcomed a baby boy into their family on Jan 9, reported local media.

The 59-year-old mother, surnamed Zou, said she started contemplating having another child two years ago, and changed her diet and lifestyle to prepare for pregnancy.

"My eldest daughter lives abroad and as the years passed, my husband and I often felt lonely," she was quoted as saying.

Through IVF treatment, Zou successfully conceived. Considering her advanced maternal age, the pregnancy was closely monitored by doctors.

According to Thomson Medical, pregnancies after the age of 35 come with increased risks including gestational diabetes, genetic anomalies and preeclampsia.

After Zou experienced health issues including high blood pressure, kidney problems and swollen legs, it was decided that conducting a caesarean delivery at 33 weeks would be best for the mother and baby.

The premature baby was delivered healthy and weighing at over 2kg at a hospital in Suzhou, according to media reports. He was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.

"I was very emotional to see my baby; his cry was so loud," Zou described.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman who had twins in 2016 is believed to be Singapore's oldest woman to give birth, reported the Straits Times in 2024.

[[nid:703477]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com