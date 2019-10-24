Lost their way: Chinese orienteering team caught cheating at competition

BEIJING - A cheating Chinese orienteering team was disqualified after losing its moral compass and using secret paths and markings during the Military World Games in China.

The home team bagged some of the top spots in a middle-distance competition, which sees runners navigating their way across unknown countryside using little more than a map.

But organisers later discovered the mixed-gender team - all of whom were serving soldiers - had strayed from the straight and narrow.

Spectators had helped them by pointing the way and a number of "markings and small paths (were) prepared for them, which only they were aware of", the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) said.

The Military World Games bring together military athletes from around the world every four years.