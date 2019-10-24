Lost their way: Chinese orienteering team caught cheating at competition

A photo taken on Oct 18 shows the opening ceremony of the Military World Games in Wuhan, China. A Chinese orienteering team was disqualified after using secret paths and markings at a middle-distance competition during the Games.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

BEIJING - A cheating Chinese orienteering team was disqualified after losing its moral compass and using secret paths and markings during the Military World Games in China.

The home team bagged some of the top spots in a middle-distance competition, which sees runners navigating their way across unknown countryside using little more than a map.

But organisers later discovered the mixed-gender team - all of whom were serving soldiers - had strayed from the straight and narrow.

Spectators had helped them by pointing the way and a number of "markings and small paths (were) prepared for them, which only they were aware of", the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) said.

The Military World Games bring together military athletes from around the world every four years.

China built an athletes' village to host around 10,000 participating soldiers, coaches and officials for the games, which kicked off in Wuhan on Oct 18 with a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping.

China's Ministry of Defence, whose People's Liberation Army is among joint organisers of the games, did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Orienteering is not the only sport to have been embroiled in scandal in China, with marathons also tainted by instances of cheating.

At one event in March, a woman was caught using a bicycle for part of the course, while dozens of participants took shortcuts at the Shenzhen half-marathon in November.

Three Chinese runners were banned for life for breaking the rules at this year's Boston Marathon.

More about
china Athletics Defence and military

TRENDING

Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face
Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES