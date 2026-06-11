Mother, daughter die hours apart after falling from same Hong Kong apartment block

A 48-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in separate cases — about 10 hours apart on the same day — after they fell from the same residential block in Hong Kong's Quarry Bay on Wednesday (June 10).

Hong Kong police said they received a report from the 12-year-old girl at about 9.24am on Wednesday, stating that her mother, surnamed Wong, had fallen from 5 Taikoo Shing Road and was lying on the second-floor podium.

The address is a residential block named Lu Shan Mansion at Kao Shan Terrace.

Wong was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics from the Hong Kong Fire Services Department.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had fallen from height. No suicide note was found on her.

At about 7.21pm the same day, a security guard from Lu Shan Mansion called for police assistance after the 12-year-old girl was found on a platform.

Hong Kong media reported that Wong and her daughter had allegedly argued over academic matters in the morning before the latter returned to her bedroom.

Her daughter later entered Wong's room after hearing screams from the living room but could not find her. She then saw her mother on the podium and called the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:737771]]

editor@asiaone.com