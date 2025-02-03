Lucky punter wins record $34m jackpot in Hong Kong's CNY lottery

A lucky punter in Hong Kong scored an eye-watering jackpot of over HK$193 million (S$34 million) on Sunday (Feb 2).

The grand prize for the Mark Six Lunar New Year draw — HK$193,762,620 — is the largest ever in the game's history, according to local media.

The winning numbers drawn were 14, 18, 30, 36, 40 and 42 with an extra number of 1.

The winning ticket was reportedly purchased for HK$10 at a Hong Kong Jockey Club betting branch.

Twelve winners took home the second prize of over HK$1.2 million while there were 536.5 winning third prize tickets, with each bagging HK$72,500.

Hopeful buyers had earlier formed snaking queues outside betting centres, and over HK$380 million in bets were wagered in total, reported The Standard.

A queue stretching 60 metres was seen outside the "luckiest" betting branch in Central on Sunday afternoon, according to South China Morning Post.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com