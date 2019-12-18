Macau to celebrate Chinese rule as Hong Kong seethes

MACAU - The former Portuguese colony of Macau will this week celebrate 20 years since its return to China, with Beijing's leaders praising a city that has grown rich on gambling and deference to authoritarian rule.

The jubilation will be in contrast to the mood in neighbouring Hong Kong, the only other region run under the "one country, two systems" model which has endured six months of often violent pro-democracy protests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend Friday's (Dec 20) anniversary celebrations in Macau, where the population of 700,000 has expressed little of the Hong Kong-style dissent.

"(Macau) is like the good boy in a family," Mr Larry So, a Hong Kong-born social scientist who taught and has retired in Macau, told AFP. "Good boys always get candies, and the good boy may find his life pretty comfortable."

Macau's skyline and economy have changed beyond recognition since four centuries of Portuguese rule ended in 1999, with glittering casinos the backbone of the city's dramatic rise.

As the only place in China where gambling is allowed, Macau's GDP has soared from US$6.4 billion (S$8.67 billion) in 1999 to more than US$55 billion.

Per capita GDP is the third highest in the world behind Luxembourg and Switzerland, according to the International Monetary Fund, while its casinos now rake in each week the same as Las Vegas makes in a month.