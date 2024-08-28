Macau judge announces bid to lead world's biggest casino hub

HONG KONG — Top Macau judge Sam Hou Fai announced on Wednesday (Aug 28) his intention to run in October elections for the territory's chief executive, as the world's biggest gambling hub tries to transform itself into a major regional tourist destination.

Sam, head of the highest court in the Chinese special administrative region of Macau since 1999, resigned from his current positions this week ahead of the announcement.

He is expected to be the only candidate to be granted permission by a panel of 400 pro-China loyalists to run in the Oct 13 election in the tiny, wealthy former Portuguese colony.

No other candidates have yet put forward their nominations. Incumbent chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said he would not seek a second term for health reasons.

Born in China's southern Guangdong province, the 62-year-old Sam is fluent in Portuguese, having studied at the University of Coimbra, Portugal. He would be the first leader not born in Macau to take the top job, if he is approved by Beijing.

Some experts said Sam's lack of economic experience might hinder his ability to transform Macau into a holistic tourism and leisure hub, and not just as a gambling destination.

"It seems ridiculous to think that a chief justice might be qualified to be chief executive. However it needs to be kept in mind that Macau is a small town of 650,000 people," said Anthony Lawrance, founder of consultancy Intelligence Macau.

Other experts said Sam's links to Portugal could help bolster commerce and trade between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as Beijing wants to position Macau as a cultural hub.

Should he be chosen, casino executives said they will be watching to see who Sam appoints to his government, and particularly who will take over as the finance secretary who oversees the casino industry.

