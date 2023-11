An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on Wednesday (Nov 8), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 26 kilometres, EMSC said.

The quake was originally pegged at 5.5 magnitude, with a depth of 8 kilometres, but later downgraded to a magnitude of 4.8 by EMSC.

ALSO READ: Nepal earthquake: More tremors occur 3 days after deadly quake