Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's Tibet
PHOTO: Screengrab/USGS
BEIJING — An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Tibet early on Monday (May 12), the China Earthquake Administration (CEA) said.
The quake hit the city of Shigatse at 5.11am, at a depth of 10km.
Authorities have dispatched emergency response services and no casualties have been reported so far, CEA said.
In January, more than 120 died in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Tibet's Tingri county, around 240km away from Shigatse.
