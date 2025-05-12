Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's Tibet

BEIJING — An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Tibet early on Monday (May 12), the China Earthquake Administration (CEA) said.

The quake hit the city of Shigatse at 5.11am, at a depth of 10km.

Authorities have dispatched emergency response services and no casualties have been reported so far, CEA said.

In January, more than 120 died in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Tibet's Tingri county, around 240km away from Shigatse.

[[nid:717155]]