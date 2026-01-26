Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province

BEIJING — An earthquake of magnitude of 5.5 struck near the rural county of Tewo in Gansu province in western China on Monday (Jan 26), the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said, raising its estimate from magnitude 5.2.

The earthquake occurred at 2.56pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, CENC said.

Gansu is prone to earthquakes, lying on the northern fringes of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. In 2023, a magnitude 6.2 quake rocked Gansu and the neighbouring province of Qinghai. The earthquake, the most serious since 2014, killed more than 150 people.

