Mainland China reports 45 new coronavirus cases, majority in Xinjiang

SHANGHAI - China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday (Aug 1).

Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Eight were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

