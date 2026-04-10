'I don't want her': Man in China attends dating event while wife goes to washroom

A man in China was scolded and shamed by a woman claiming to be his wife after he attempted to attend a dating event while she was in the washroom, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday (April 10).

The incident happened during "Auntie Wang's Matchmaking" event in Bengbu, in China's Anhui province, on April 1.

During the event, participants are invited on stage by 63-year-old Auntie Wang, also known as Zhao Mei, to share their preferences in a partner.

But this man stepped up specifically to speak with a woman who was already on stage, introducing himself as a 51-year-old divorcee with a son and daughter, Chinese publication World Journal reported.

"I came here specifically for you," he said, eyeing the woman. "I think we are a perfect match and I want to get to know you better."

As the audience erupted in cheers, a second woman stepped out from the crowd, praising the man.

"You're a great partner so don't just focus on her," she said. "I'm single as well, let's chat!"

Chinese media reports said that he decided to accept both women, stating that he wanted to get to know the two of them, ET Today reported.

At that moment, a short-haired woman stormed onto the stage in a fit of rage, shouting at him.

"What are you pretending to be single for? Have you forgotten who I am?" The woman exploded.

Replying to her, the man said: "I don't want her, I'm not married to her."

Upon hearing this, Auntie Wang stepped in, chiding the man and accusing him of being a "scumbag", The Hub News reported.

"I said only single people can come on stage. Your wife just went to the bathroom and you rushed up here. You really cannot sit still for even a moment," she was quoted as saying.

Eyewitnesses reportedly claimed that the duo were married and that the man had secretly signed up for the dating event while his alleged wife was in the toilet.

Upon leaving the restroom, she was unable to find her husband at first but ultimately found him at the dating event.

The woman allegedly slapped the man before police were called to the scene.

Staff at the garden where the event was held confirmed the incident, stating that the man involved had been asked to leave the premises, World Journal reported.

The garden's management said in a statement on April 2 that investigations into the incident revealed that the man involved is divorced and single, and that the conflict was a result of a private dispute, Guancha News reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com