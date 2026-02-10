Man in China allegedly sets wife's lover on fire, then sits by roadside to smoke

A video compilation of a man setting fire to a person on a public street using a flamethrower has sparked shock online.

The incident occurred on Feb 2 in Yangzhou, China, reported Hong Kong news portal HK01.

Footage posted on social media platform X shows the man continuously shooting a stream of fire with a makeshift flamethrower at what appears to be a person keeled over at a row of roadside shrubs.

Another clip shows the person lying face down on the shrubs as small flames licked along their upper body.

In a third video, a crowd of onlookers as well as enforcement officers are seen looking at the charred body. The camera pans to show the perpetrator sitting on the pavement and smoking.

He does not resist when an officer chucks the cigarette away and handcuffs him, according to a clip taken from a different angle.

According to Hong Kong and Taiwan media, the victim had been having an affair with the man's wife.

After the man was allegedly assaulted when he confronted them several months ago, he built a homemade flamethrower and carried out the attack in public.

One witness claimed that the attacker purportedly appeared calm while waiting for the police, and said he had "planned to die together" with the victim.

China authorities have not officially confirmed the incident, and no posts have been made about the incident on Chinese social media apps.

